Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Bird flu confirmed in backyard flock in central Illinois

A bird flu case was reported.
A bird flu case was reported.(Credit: Preston Keres / USDA / MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Avian flu has been confirmed in a backyard flock of birds in central Illinois.

State Agriculture officials said Saturday that the flock is non-commercial and the affected premises in McLean County have been quarantined. Officials add that birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. The Illinois Agriculture department is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service on a joint response.

Similar infections have been reported across the United States in recent weeks. Bird flu was detected earlier this month in a backyard flock of ducks and chickens in western Iowa. The flock was described as small and noncommercial.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire has destroyed at a queue building for an upcoming “family flume ride” at Lost Island...
Fire destroys queue building at Lost Island Theme Park
Haley Slanton auditions on American Idol
Cedar Rapids woman auditions on newest season of American Idol
Cedar Rapids police confirm drive-by shooting occurred overnight
Nothing off the table for closed Cedar Rapids schools
Nothing off the table for closed Cedar Rapids schools
One injured in southwest Cedar Rapids stabbing

Latest News

Police said two individuals have been stabbed inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
Police: 2 people in stable condition after stabbing at MoMA
FILE - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022....
Uber charging customers new fuel fee for rides, delivery
The US sends more aid to Ukraine as Russian forces continue to inch closer to Ukraine's capital...
Russian strikes intensify around Ukraine's capitol
Sammy Imaedeen Hamed, 22, of Iowa City.
Man pleads guilty in shooting death of man in Iowa City