Winds pick up and temperatures stay down

Look for highs in the 20s today. Northwest winds will gust 20-30 MPH or greater at times, dropping our wind chill readings to the low teens at the warmest parts
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today will be cold and gusty as we wrap up the work week. Look for highs in the 20s today. Northwest winds will gust 20-30 MPH or greater at times, dropping our wind chill readings to the low teens at the warmest parts of the day. Lows tonight drop to an unseasonably cool range, near zero, with wind chills early Saturday around -10. 20s continue Saturday with wind chills in the teens, so you’ll need to bundle up for any weekend outings to start, but temperatures quickly rebound to the mid 50s by Sunday. This spring-like burst of warmth continues next week.  Have a great weekend!

