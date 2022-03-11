Show You Care
Tornado destroys farm that’s been in an Iowa family for 6 generations

A family in Runnells says they're grateful they're alive... but so much of what was on their property has been damaged or destroyed in Saturday's tornado.
By KCCI
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUNNELLS, Iowa (KCCI) - A family in Runnells said they’re grateful they’re alive, but so much of what was on their property has been damaged or destroyed in Saturday’s tornado.

The farm has been in the family for 6 generations spanning 150 years.

Dallas and Holly Hearn live in a trailer on the property that sustained damage, including over where a crib sat.

Holly had taken their younger son to pick up their older son, otherwise the 11-month-old may have been sleeping in the crib when the tornado hit.

Dallas’ father-in-law, Bryan Tingley, was in the main house with four other family members.

“We were just watching them playing around and the kids seen it coming across,” Bryan Tingley said. “Said we gotta get to the basement. We just got down there when it hit.”

The family is now living in different places due to the damage.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

