Tiffin car fire reportedly suspicious and under investigation

TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday evening at approximately 6:52 pm, Johnson County Emergency crews responded to a report of a vehicle fire at a Kum and Go gas station.

Crews arrived on scene and confirmed that the car was fully engulfed and sitting approximately 25 feet from the building. Black smoke from the fire could be seen from several blocks away.

Multiple fire engines arrived between 5 and 8 minutes from the dispatch call and proceeded to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to the nearby building.

Kum and Go staff shut off the gas pumps. The fire was completely out by 7:11 PM.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries. No damage occurred to anything but the vehicle which was a total loss.

Authorities say the fire is considered suspicious and an investigation is underway.

