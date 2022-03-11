Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Texas clinics lose again in court over strict abortion law

The ruling by the all-Republican court is the latest defeat for Texas abortion providers, which...
The ruling by the all-Republican court is the latest defeat for Texas abortion providers, which have now lost at both the U.S. Supreme Court and the state’s highest court since a ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy took effect in September.(Source: Associated Press)
By PAUL J. WEBER
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court on Friday paved the way for the nation’s toughest abortion law to remain in place in a ruling that again deflated clinics’ hopes of stopping — or even pausing — the restrictions anytime soon.

The ruling by the all-Republican court is the latest defeat for Texas abortion providers, which have now lost at both the U.S. Supreme Court and the state’s highest court since a ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy took effect in September.

It is likely to further embolden other Republican-controlled states that are now pressing forward with similar laws, including neighboring Oklahoma, where many Texas women have crossed state lines to get an abortion for the past six months. The Republican-controlled Oklahoma Senate on Thursday approved a half-dozen anti-abortion measures, including a Texas-style ban.

The decision by the Texas Supreme Court turned on whether medical licensing officials had an enforcement role under the law known as Senate Bill 8 and therefore could be sued by clinics that are reaching for any possible way to halt the restrictions.

But writing for the court, Justice Jeffrey Boyd said those state officials have no enforcement authority, “either directly or indirectly.”

Texas abortion providers did not immediately comment on the ruling but had already acknowledged they were running out of options and that the law would stay in place for the foreseeable future.

The U.S. Supreme Court has signaled in a separate case out of Mississippi that it would roll back abortion rights, and possibly overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, in a ruling that is expected later this year.

The number of monthly abortions in Texas fell by more than 50% in the two months after the law took effect, according to state health figures. But that data only tells part of the story, and researchers say The number of Texas women who are going online to get abortion pills by mail from has risen sharply.

The Texas law makes no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire has destroyed at a queue building for an upcoming “family flume ride” at Lost Island...
Fire destroys queue building at Lost Island Theme Park
A sign outside of the central administration office for the Iowa City Community School District...
Iowa City school district considers move to year-round, four-day school week
Police said they arrested 39-year-old Ivan Wilson on Wednesday. He has been charged with second...
Dubuque man accused of sexually abusing child for about 8 years
An Iowa couple rode out Saturday's storm in their car.
Iowa couple rides out Saturday’s storm in their vehicle
While he said the situation was a little unnerving, he said he wanted people to know the...
College Community bus driver whose bus caught fire says training is how people made it out safely

Latest News

A Florida trooper is being called a hero after she helped stop a suspected drunk driver.
Florida trooper halts drunk driver on highway during 10K race, hailed as hero
FILE - San Diego Padres left fielder Allen Cordoba passes a logo for Play Ball, an initiative...
Test for MLB players will be how deal looks to them in ‘26
FILE - Keegan Eckart, of Amherst, Mass., walks down Main Street in Brattleboro, Vt., as the...
‘Bomb cyclone’ expected to dump snow from Mississippi to Maine
The Russian request announced in a tweet Thursday afternoon from its deputy U.N. ambassador...
US accuses Russia of using UN council for disinformation
The oil can, used in the 1939 classic 'The Wizard of Oz' by the Tin Man, is expected to get at...
Tin Man’s oil can from ‘Wizard of Oz’ up for auction