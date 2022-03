DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Monticello boys basketball team fell to Rock Valley 60-44 in the Class 2A semifinals at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday.

Preston Ries led the Panthers with 15 points and 7 rebounds. Tate Peterson was also in double figures. He recorded 12 points.

Monticello finishes the season 22-4 overall.

