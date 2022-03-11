Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Patrol: Iowa man killed in crash on I-80 in western Nebraska

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — An Iowa man has died in a crash on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the crash happened Wednesday afternoon near Sidney. The Nebraska State Patrol says 69-year-old John Jessen, of Des Moines, Iowa, was a passenger in a car hit by a semitrailer in snowy and icy conditions.

Jassen was a passenger in a car driven by Martha Mae Jessen, also of Des Moines.

Nebraska State Patrol investigators said the crash happened when the Jessens’ westbound car came to a stop in the right lane of the interstate, then backed into the left lane — and into the path of the semi — in an apparent attempt to get onto an exit ramp.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire has destroyed at a queue building for an upcoming “family flume ride” at Lost Island...
Fire destroys queue building at Lost Island Theme Park
A sign outside of the central administration office for the Iowa City Community School District...
Iowa City school district considers move to year-round, four-day school week
Police said they arrested 39-year-old Ivan Wilson on Wednesday. He has been charged with second...
Dubuque man accused of sexually abusing child for about 8 years
An Iowa couple rode out Saturday's storm in their car.
Iowa couple rides out Saturday’s storm in their vehicle
Scott Blair rescues passengers from stuck plane
Cedar Falls Schools transportation director rescues passengers in stuck plane

Latest News

The Anamosa Community School District administrative office building.
Anamosa schools narrows down next superintendent to 3 finalists
Aircraft slides off runway in Waterloo
No injuries after Boeing 737 slides off runway in Waterloo
Cedar Rapids police confirm drive-by shooting occurred overnight
Haley Slanton auditions on American Idol
Cedar Rapids woman auditions on newest season of American Idol