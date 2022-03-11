Nothing off the table for closed Cedar Rapids schools

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Rapids Community School District is considering what will happen to the schools it closes. It’s part of the district’s ongoing Facilities Master Plan.

“No plans have been made,” said Jon Galbraith, who manages buildings and grounds for the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Most facilities in the district are at least 70-years-old and they’re in need of costly repairs.

”Do we renovate an old building or is the cost of that is that too expensive versus the cost of building new,” Galbraith explained.

That’s just one of the factors the district is weighing.

”The plan that was put into place in 2018 had built into it a pause in that, in that first phase right. So we were going to look at you know a few schools, and then take a pause, really evaluate what’s going on and that’s where we are right now,” said David Tominsky, Cedar Rapids School Board President.

The district plans to phase out eight elementary schools but has not decided what will happen to all of the buildings that close.

So far Coolidge Elementary was demolished, and replaced with a brand new school called West Willow. Maple Grove Elementary will replace Jackson next fall. And Truman Elementary will be turned into an early learning center.

“We would prefer to see them remain as schools,” said Cindy Hadish, Board Member for Save CR Heritage.

History advocates with Save CR heritage nominated Cedar Rapids elementary schools to Preservation Iowa’s most endangered list for this year. They’re worried about the future of the historic buildings.

”Buildings can be reconfigured, spaces can be reconfigured, additions can be constructed. We really haven’t seen any evidence that anybody is interested in doing that,” Hadish said.

With task force and community input the district is assessing what will happen to the elementary schools, and they’re in the early phases of taking a look at the middle school buildings as well.

The district has not had a history of tearing down every school it closes. Lincoln Elementary was sold in 2014, and is now The Sanctuary Church. And what was once Monroe Elementary is now apartments.

”All things are on the table I think that looking at all of our you know the community feedback and what’s best for our community is the priority here,” said Tominsky.

Community members are invited to input sessions regarding the Facilities Master Plan. Two were held earlier this month and a couple more are upcoming. On March 22nd a meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Harrison Elementary. Then on March 23rd there will be a 6p.m. meeting at Garfield Elementary.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.