Massive residence structure fire in Marshalltown
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:44 am, crews responded to a report of a structure fire in the 100 block of E. Lincoln Street.
On arrival, fire crews found a residential two-story home fully on fire.
Firefighters brought the fire under control and conducted a search of the building and found no one inside.
An investigation is currently underway.
