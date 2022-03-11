Show You Care
Massive residence structure fire in Marshalltown

Marshalltown structure fire(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:44 am, crews responded to a report of a structure fire in the 100 block of E. Lincoln Street.

On arrival, fire crews found a residential two-story home fully on fire.

Firefighters brought the fire under control and conducted a search of the building and found no one inside.

An investigation is currently underway.

