Lawmakers say corn could bring relief at the pump

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As gas prices continue to soar lawmakers in Illinois pointed to corn grown in the midwest for relief at the pump. According to AAA, on Thursday, Iowans were paying an average of $3.93 per gallon, while Illinoisans were paying $4.57.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos both said ethanol would save Americans about 80 cents a gallon.

Reynolds said the green alternative should’ve been considered sooner.

“So 55% of our corn goes to ethanol, it is cleaner burning, lower prices at the pumps, and it helps our rural economy,” Reynolds said. “It’s unconscionable that the President hasn’t even addressed biofuels.”

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. is the leading producer of Ethanol, producing 55% of the world’s supply last year.

Bustos said she’d like to see more ethanol used year-round, and not just when there’s a crisis.

“We are pushing for having ethanol at a 15% level to be blended in with gasoline,” Bustos said. “I think we can be part of the solution here, right in the middle of the heartland.”

Earlier this week President Biden announced a ban on Russian oil, which accounted for 8% of imports last year.

Bustos said the president has his hands tied.

“We have released 60 million barrels of oil through from the Strategic Reserve,” Bustos said. “That’s one thing that the President has within his power to be able to help bring down the cost of gas.”

Meanwhile, Reynolds said the president could do more.

“[Biden] took way too long to decide not to accept Russian imports anymore,” Reynolds said. “We have options for energy independence right here in our country.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture ranked Iowa and Illinois first and second, respectively, in corn produced last year.

