Kennedy and Prairie fall short of the championship game, lose in 4A semifinals

By Jack Lido
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The dream of the first ever all Cedar Rapids 4A ended on Thursday night.

No. 4 Kennedy raced No. 1 Ames, but the Little Cyclones were too much for the Cougars, Kennedy fell 62-43. Senior Jackson Bowman tallied 13 points to lead the Cougars.

No. 7 Prairie, fresh off their upset of Cedar Falls, came close to pulling off another upset. But No. 3 Johnston edged the P-Hawks in overtime 61-57.

Senior Gabe Burkle led Prairie with 14 points, senior Elijah Ward was right behind him with 13.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

