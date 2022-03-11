Iowa woman is walking testament for life-saving, early cancer screenings

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Lindsay Schmauss went in to get her first mammogram just weeks after her birthday. She had no symptoms, no signs, no family history of any kind of cancer.She knew that’s what she had to do once she turned 40 so she went in to UIHC to get it out of the way.

Two days after that, she got what she calls “the dreaded call back”. She was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“It was diagnosed at stage 1A, so we were really grateful and lucky that we caught it early. The A part though meant it was invasive and it had started to spread,” said Schmauss.

It was caught early enough that Schmauss got a double mastectomy, and didn’t need chemotherapy. Her doctors tell her that if she had waited even six months longer, this would not be the case.

With the high numbers on the 2022 Cancer in Iowa report, doctors say Schmauss is an example they want other patients to follow.

The report predicts that 6,300 Iowans will die of cancer this year. An estimated 20,000 Iowans will be diagnosed with cancer. Breast cancer will be the most common cancer diagnosis, followed by prostate, lung, colon/rectum, and skin melanoma.

“There’s no question that cancer screenings saves lives. If we can detect a cancer earlier, it’s much easier to treat and is less likely to turn into a fatal disease,” said UIHC Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center Director, Dr. George Weiner.

Medical officials use these annual reports to send a message to patients in the hopes of lowering those numbers.

“One of our key points is that now that the pandemic seems to be fading, we feel strongly that people should get back to cancer screening done,” said Dr. Weiner.

Schmauss’s advise is simple: get screened and do it early.

“I know it takes a little bit of time out of your day, but it’s absolutely worth it. Early detection saves lives, I’m a walking example of that.”

