Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa budget panel: Tax cuts reverse revenue growth next year

By 2024, that revenue decline is expected to reach $561 million, or a 2.1% drop to $8.96 billion.
By 2024, that revenue decline is expected to reach $561 million, or a 2.1% drop to $8.96 billion.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state panel responsible for tracking Iowa revenue trends says growth continues at a good pace but that tax changes signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds last week could reverse that trend beginning next year.

The Revenue Estimating Conference said Thursday that state revenue will grow 4.3% this year, bringing in net receipts of $9.17 billion.

For next year, however, the growth is expected to reverse as the Republican-crafted tax cuts kick in, resulting in tax revenue falling 0.2% to $9.16 billion. The revenue decline is due to the estimated loss of $236 million in tax revenue.

By 2024, that revenue decline is expected to reach $561 million, or a 2.1% drop to $8.96 billion.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who survived last weekend's deadly tornadoes here in Iowa says he found his nephew dead...
Iowa tornado survivor finds nephew’s body after being buried in rubble
Students at Cedar Rapids Washington High School walked out of class Wednesday morning to...
Cedar Rapids Washington students walkout in protest over state’s transgender sports law
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Substitute teacher Kara Huesser helps a student at Buda Elementary School in Hays CISD on Jan....
After excluding some teachers, state changes eligibility for bonus payments
President Joe Biden
President Biden releases statement on Des Moines school shooting

Latest News

Antonio Deshawn Russell
Iowa City man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for marijuana and firearm charge
Manchester fire injures woman
Manchester house fire sends woman to the hospital
Manchester fire injures woman
Manchester fire damages home and sends woman to hospital
Mask mandate extended for public transit
Public transits mask mandates extended