Holmes Murphy hosts mental health conversation for construction workers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday Holmes Murphy hosted a discussion titled Shining Light on Mental Health, Substance Misuse, Overdose and Suicide Prevention. The event spoke with construction industry leaders about the importance of mental health within the workplace and beyond.

The construction industry experiences the 2nd highest rate of suicide among any other workforce.

“It’s something that we need to talk about something that needs to be discussed because it’s important,’ said Brandon Hein, Safety Manager at Boomerang Corp.

A study found that 77% of those in the construction industry don’t seek help because of their fear of being judged by peers.

Brad Churchill, CEO of U.S. Erectors lost his son Trevor to suicide back in 2017. Since then Churchill has opened up the conversation about mental health within his own company, and others within the construction industry.

“The biggest thing that I’d like to have people take away from this today is that it’s okay to need help. It’s okay to reach out,” said Churchill. “I think bringing the personal touch back to work has a great benefit for both our employees and our company as a whole,”.

Along with high suicide rates, many construction workers struggle with substance abuse disorders.

For anyone having feelings of hopelessness or thoughts of suicide, there is always help. Foundation 2 has a crisis line at 319-362-2174. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK. The Crisis Center of Johnson County, Iowa is 1-319-351-0140.

