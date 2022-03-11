Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Holmes Murphy hosts mental health conversation for construction workers

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs in construction in Charleston using data...
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs in construction in Charleston using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked based on annual pay as of May 2020.(Storyblocks)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday Holmes Murphy hosted a discussion titled Shining Light on Mental Health, Substance Misuse, Overdose and Suicide Prevention. The event spoke with construction industry leaders about the importance of mental health within the workplace and beyond.

The construction industry experiences the 2nd highest rate of suicide among any other workforce.

“It’s something that we need to talk about something that needs to be discussed because it’s important,’ said Brandon Hein, Safety Manager at Boomerang Corp.

A study found that 77% of those in the construction industry don’t seek help because of their fear of being judged by peers.

Brad Churchill, CEO of U.S. Erectors lost his son Trevor to suicide back in 2017. Since then Churchill has opened up the conversation about mental health within his own company, and others within the construction industry.

“The biggest thing that I’d like to have people take away from this today is that it’s okay to need help. It’s okay to reach out,” said Churchill. “I think bringing the personal touch back to work has a great benefit for both our employees and our company as a whole,”.

Along with high suicide rates, many construction workers struggle with substance abuse disorders.

For anyone having feelings of hopelessness or thoughts of suicide, there is always help. Foundation 2 has a crisis line at 319-362-2174. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK. The Crisis Center of Johnson County, Iowa is 1-319-351-0140.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who survived last weekend's deadly tornadoes here in Iowa says he found his nephew dead...
Iowa tornado survivor finds nephew’s body after being buried in rubble
Students at Cedar Rapids Washington High School walked out of class Wednesday morning to...
Cedar Rapids Washington students walkout in protest over state’s transgender sports law
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Substitute teacher Kara Huesser helps a student at Buda Elementary School in Hays CISD on Jan....
After excluding some teachers, state changes eligibility for bonus payments
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
BREAKING: Lost Island Theme Park on fire
Marshalltown structure fire
Massive residence structure fire in Marshalltown
Iowa woman is walking testament for life-saving, early cancer screenings
Iowa woman is walking testament for life-saving, early cancer screenings
Iowa woman is walking testament for life-saving, early cancer screenings
Iowa woman is walking testament for life-saving, early cancer screenings