Golf season begins in Cedar Rapids March 15

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Golf season will open in Cedar Rapids on March 15.

The Parks and Recreation Department said that’s when Twin Pines Golf Course, at 3800 42nd Street NE, will open again, with hours of 8 a.m. to dusk daily.

The driving range will be open and carts will be available as conditions allow. Twin Pine’s mini golf course will also be open from 10 a.m. to dusk.

Additionally, Gardner Golf Course, at 5101 Old Golf Course Road, and Ellis Golf Course, at 1401 Zika Avenue NW, will open as conditions allow.

