Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Gas prices hit over $7 per gallon in Beverly Hills

Gas prices in Beverly Hills are skyrocketing.
Gas prices in Beverly Hills are skyrocketing.(KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - With gas prices hitting new records, one area of California is seeing some eye-bugging numbers.

Gas prices in Beverly Hills are above $7 per gallon. One Mobil gas station showed prices of $7.35 for regular unleaded, $7.65 for special, and $7.95 for super.

The national average for a gallon of gas set a record for a third straight day Thursday, hitting $4.32 a gallon.

A survey by AAA revealed that with the cost of gas at least $4 a gallon nationwide, 60% of people say they will change their driving and lifestyle habits.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire has destroyed at a queue building for an upcoming “family flume ride” at Lost Island...
Fire destroys queue building at Lost Island Theme Park
A sign outside of the central administration office for the Iowa City Community School District...
Iowa City school district considers move to year-round, four-day school week
Police said they arrested 39-year-old Ivan Wilson on Wednesday. He has been charged with second...
Dubuque man accused of sexually abusing child for about 8 years
An Iowa couple rode out Saturday's storm in their car.
Iowa couple rides out Saturday’s storm in their vehicle
Scott Blair rescues passengers from stuck plane
Cedar Falls Schools transportation director rescues passengers in stuck plane

Latest News

Generic car crash
Patrol: Iowa man killed in crash on I-80 in western Nebraska
Generic Instagram app image.
Scammers attempting to steal Instagram passwords, email logins
The Anamosa Community School District administrative office building.
Anamosa schools narrows down next superintendent to 3 finalists
Aircraft slides off runway in Waterloo
No injuries after Boeing 737 slides off runway in Waterloo
Washington Metropolitan Police place crime scene tape around the outside of The Parthenon, a...
SUV crashes into DC restaurant’s outdoor seating area, 1 woman dead