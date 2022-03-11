Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Former Newton man sentenced to 70 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children

A judge on Thursday sentenced Andrew Scanlan, 33, formerly of Newton, to 70 years in prison for...
A judge on Thursday sentenced Andrew Scanlan, 33, formerly of Newton, to 70 years in prison for two counts of production of child pornography and one count of offense by a registered sex offender.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge on Thursday sentenced Andrew Scanlan, 33, formerly of Newton, to 70 years in prison for two counts of production of child pornography and one count of offense by a registered sex offender.

Scanlan pleaded guilty on Nov. 4, 2021.

Court documents say Scanlan coerced a 9-year-old victim to perform sex acts on him while he video-recorded it on multiple occasions. Scanlan also reportedly took photos of child pornography of a 4-year-old victim. At the time of these offenses, Scanlan was required to have registered as a sex offender.

The sentence also includes a requirement for Scanlan to register as a sex offender, as well as an additional ten-year period of supervised release after the prison sentence.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire has destroyed at a queue building for an upcoming “family flume ride” at Lost Island...
Fire destroys queue building at Lost Island Theme Park
A sign outside of the central administration office for the Iowa City Community School District...
Iowa City school district considers move to year-round, four-day school week
Police said they arrested 39-year-old Ivan Wilson on Wednesday. He has been charged with second...
Dubuque man accused of sexually abusing child for about 8 years
An Iowa couple rode out Saturday's storm in their car.
Iowa couple rides out Saturday’s storm in their vehicle
While he said the situation was a little unnerving, he said he wanted people to know the...
College Community bus driver whose bus caught fire says training is how people made it out safely

Latest News

Sandy Rosenberger, with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach , and August Stolba, Land...
Gardening experts discuss new community gardening plots for rent
Iowa Senator Joni Ernst urging the U.S. and NATO to move faster to get more military support to...
Sen. Ernst urges US, NATO to move faster to support Ukraine
Twin Pines Golf Course
Golf season begins in Cedar Rapids March 15
The City of Des Moines says it suspended its relationship with Russian sister city Stavropol.
Des Moines suspends sister city relationship with Russian city