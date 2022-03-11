Former Newton man sentenced to 70 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge on Thursday sentenced Andrew Scanlan, 33, formerly of Newton, to 70 years in prison for two counts of production of child pornography and one count of offense by a registered sex offender.

Scanlan pleaded guilty on Nov. 4, 2021.

Court documents say Scanlan coerced a 9-year-old victim to perform sex acts on him while he video-recorded it on multiple occasions. Scanlan also reportedly took photos of child pornography of a 4-year-old victim. At the time of these offenses, Scanlan was required to have registered as a sex offender.

The sentence also includes a requirement for Scanlan to register as a sex offender, as well as an additional ten-year period of supervised release after the prison sentence.

