Ed Miles named new Jefferson football coach

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School announced they have selected Ed Miles to serve as the new football head coach, pending school board approval.

Miles played for the University of Iowa and had a three-year stint in the NFL. He currently serves as the College Career Transition Coordinator at Kirkwood Community College.

He previously served as assistant coach at Linn-Mar from 2016 to 2020.

Miles takes over for former head coach Chris Buesing.

Buesing, a J-Hawk alum, was named to the head coaching position in 2018. He was was notified by school administrators in January that he would not return to lead the program in the fall.

