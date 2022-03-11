Show You Care
Des Moines woman sentenced to 30 years for dragging Washington Police officer

Mary Bella Brooks
Mary Bella Brooks(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison after dragging a Washington Police officer for several blocks in a stolen car.

In August 2020, 43-year-old Mary Bella Brooks was stopped by a Washington Police officer. During the stop the officer discovered Brooks was driving a stolen car and asked her to step out of the vehicle. Brooks refused and instead put the car in drive. The officer attempted to stop Brooks from driving away, but Brooks accelerated with the officer holding onto the car.

After several blocks the officer fell and Brooks escaped. The officer was injured as a result.

Hours later police found the stolen car abandoned in a bean field in Washington with drug paraphernalia and meth inside the vehicle.

Brooks was eventually found in Texas, where she was arrested and transported back to Washington County in January 2021.

Brooks pled guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Deliver, two counts of Theft in the Second Degree, and Interference with Official Acts While Using or Displaying a Dangerous Weapon.

She was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment.

