Des Moines suspends sister city relationship with Russian city

The City of Des Moines says it suspended its relationship with Russian sister city Stavropol.
By KCCI
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The City of Des Moines says it suspended its relationship with Russian sister city Stavropol in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie said this is just a suspension and not a revocation.

On Monday, Des Moines City council discussed the possibility of cutting ties with its sister city. Des Moines has had the relationship with the city for 30 years.

The mayor made the motion to start the process, and the council backed him up.

“The commissioners have reached out to Stravropol and want to know what their stance is on the invasion,” Cownie said. “We have not heard back from Stavropol, and so I’m going to recommend to our council that we suspend our relationship with Stavropol immediately.”

According to the U.S. Russia Chamber of Commerce, Des Moines is one of six cities in Iowa with a sister city relationship in Russia.

The list includes Council Bluffs, Dubuque, Grinnel, Muscatine, and Osage.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

