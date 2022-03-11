Chilly Into The Weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As a storm continues to move east a reinforcing shot of cold air approaches. Any remaining light snow and flurries come to an end with a partly cloudy sky developing. Windy and cold conditions are ahead as a cold front moves from northwest to southeast across the state on Friday. Lows drop to near-zero with highs staying in the middle 20s on Saturday. Warmer weather is ahead as soon as Sunday with the 50s and 60s ahead for all of next week. Have a great night!

