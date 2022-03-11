Cedar Rapids woman auditions on newest season of American Idol

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just 4 years after Maddie Poppie won American Idol, another Iowa native is stepping up and competing on the show.

Haley Slaton from Cedar Rapids auditioned in front of Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie on the 20th season of the singing competition reality show.

In a message on Facebook Slaton told friends and family that her audition airs Sunday, March 20th.

Iowans will certainly wishing her the best of luck.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.