Cedar Rapids police confirm drive-by shooting occurred overnight

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are confirming a report of a drive-by shooting that occurred in the southeast side of Cedar Rapids in the overnight hours.

In a message on their Facebook page, Cedar Rapids police stated that officers were dispatched to the area of 19th St. and 5th Ave. SE after numerous reports for shots being heard.

Joint Communications Center also received a call from a home in the same area stating their house had been shot.

Police say doorbell camera video footage shows a white or silver hatchback or small SUV driving westbound on 5th Avenue while a passenger in the vehicle shoots at the house.

There are no injuries and no suspects at this time.

Please call Cedar Rapids Police at 319-286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 800-272-7463 if you have information about the incident.

