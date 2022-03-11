Cedar Falls Schools transportation director rescues passengers in stuck plane

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Falls Community School District transportation director is being called a hero after helping people stuck in a plane Saturday night.

Cedar Falls Community School District stated the following in a message on their Facebook page:

“A big S/O to our Transportation Director, Scott Blair, for coming to the rescue this past Saturday night! Help was needed to transport passengers from their plane to the terminal after the jet went off the runway at the airport and was stuck in the mud.”

