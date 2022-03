CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hannah Stuelke used her speed and 6′2 frame to re-write the record books this winter.

The Miss Iowa Basketball winner broke 8 school records including the all-time scoring record at Cedar Rapids Washington with 1,492 points.

Stuelke also led the state in scoring, averaging 29.1 points and 10.3 rebounds a game.

