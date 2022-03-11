Anamosa schools narrows down next superintendent to 3 finalists

Anamosa, Iowa (KCRG) - The Board of Education for the Anamosa Community School District has announced three finalists in the search for the district’s next superintendent.

The board named Darren Hanna, Nathan Marting, and Erin Thompson as its three candidates.

Hanna is currently superintendent of the Emmetsburg Community School District in northwestern Iowa. There, he has worked to reduce expenses to offset the impact of declining enrollment, developed and implemented a comprehensive strategic plan, overseen key technology upgrades and created a 10-year facilities plan. He previously served as director of elementary education for the Waterloo CSD and director of instruction and technology for the Mt. Pleasant CSD.

Marting was the former superintendent of the Jesup CSD, where he has made strategic decisions to improve student achievement based on data and focused on the sound fiscal management of the district. He previously served as superintendent and secondary principal at Midland Community School in Wyoming, Iowa. He began his career as an agricultural education instructor and assistant football coach in the Maquoketa Valley CSD.

Thompson is currently the Anamosa High School Principal. In this role, she has led PLC work, shifted traditional textbooks to open-license resources and facilitated work on grading and assessment. She also serves on the representative council for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Her previous experiences include serving the Cedar Rapids CSD as an Instructional Design Leader and Secondary Language Arts Facilitator. Erin has also been an adjunct instructor for Mount Mercy University.

Interviews with the finalists will take place on March 21st.

