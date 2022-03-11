Show You Care
No injuries after Boeing 737 slides off runway in Waterloo

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Responders and individuals are getting high praise after a scary situation ended without incident on Saturday.

On Saturday, March 5th, a plane with 88 passengers on board slid off the end of a runway at about 6:07 pm. No one was injured and passengers have since returned safely home.

“The safety and welfare of our passengers and crew have been our top priority. Thanks to the incredible support of the first-responders, Waterloo Airport, and local agencies, all our passengers were able to carry on safely to their destination and have since returned home,” says Jeff Conry, President, iAero Airways. “All of us at iAero Airways deeply appreciate the assistance we have received from the local community. We are now working with the NTSB, local and regulatory authorities to fully investigate the incident.”

A Cedar Falls Schools transportation director was also thanked for bringing a bus to transport the passengers.

No reports so far on how or why the plane slid off the runway.

