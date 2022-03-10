Snow chance south

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds increase tonight as a storm moves to the south. A southern trend to this storm keeps the heaviest snowfall south of the state. Look for a 1-3″ band possible across southern Iowa with some flurries farther north. An arctic front moves across the state ushering in some very chilly air through the start of the weekend. Warmer weather quickly arrives again starting Sunday with the 50s and 60s possible as the week progresses. Have a great night!

