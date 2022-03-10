Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Snow chance south

By Joe Winters
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds increase tonight as a storm moves to the south. A southern trend to this storm keeps the heaviest snowfall south of the state. Look for a 1-3″ band possible across southern Iowa with some flurries farther north. An arctic front moves across the state ushering in some very chilly air through the start of the weekend. Warmer weather quickly arrives again starting Sunday with the 50s and 60s possible as the week progresses. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
Six teens charged in fatal shooting outside Des Moines high school
Rodney Clark gave his life to save his wife (COURTEST KCCI)
Iowa husband and grandfather dies protecting wife from tornado
A GoFundMe has been established to help the family that lost four people during the central...
GoFundMe page for the family of 4 killed in Winterset, IA tornado raises over $300,000
Shooting outside Des Moines High School
1 dead, 2 in critical condition in shooting outside Des Moines High School
President Joe Biden
President Biden releases statement on Des Moines school shooting

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, Afternoon, March 9
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Evening, March 9
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, March 9th