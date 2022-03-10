Show You Care
Republican Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces run for 2nd term

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has launched her campaign for a second full term at a rally in Des Moines, touting her conservative agenda of cutting taxes, personal freedom from mandates, and school choice.

The Republican governor made the announcement Wednesday night at a rally in Des Moines. Reynolds’ announcement comes about a week after she gave the GOP response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

Reynolds will likely face Democrat Deidre DeJear in the November general election. A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll published March 5 shows Reynolds leading DeJear among likely voters, 51% to 43%.

