Raytheon Technologies halts sales, support services to Russia
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Collins Aerospace parent company Raytheon Technologies has suspended sales and support services to Russia’s civil aviation industry.
Collins, the largest employer in Cedar Rapids, does not have military contracts with Russia.
They join a growing list of companies and industries halting business with Russia in protest of its invasion of Ukraine.
