Pandemic pets leads to change for handling strays in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - The pandemic has had a ripple effect that’s led to a change in Independence when it comes to how the city handles stray animals.

It used to be that the Police Department partnered with Independence Family Animal Care to take in strays. The clinic ended its contract with police at the end of last year. They say so many people got pets during the pandemic, they don’t really have the room for strays anymore. Bailey Dudley, the manager of the clinic, said, “With the uptick in people getting pets, our boarding facilities are a lot busier than they used to be.” Bailey added that the process of updating the clinic’s license “raised some ideas.” “Should we be putting pets that we don’t know if they’re vaccinated and we don’t know their health history, should we be putting them next to the ones that we do know?”

Once the clinic notified the Police Department the contract was ending, officers got to work on building a pound in a wash bay at the back of a Street Department building. Now, animals will spend a night or two there before getting picked up by the Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo. David Niedert, Independence Police Chief, said the department did look at other options, but that this is the one officials thought made the most sense in the end. “We did look at other alternatives but Cedar Bend Humane Society had been taking most, if not all, of our unclaimed strays beforehand, so it seemed a logical fit.”

Chief Niedert says the city averages about two strays per month.

