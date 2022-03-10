Show You Care
North Linn secures fifth straight state championship appearance

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - North Linn wore down Remsen St. Mary’s in the third quarter to clinch their spot in the 1A state championship game for the fifth consecutive year.

The Lynx earned the 56-46 victory Wednesday evening at Wells Fargo Arena.

Austin Hilmer led the way scoring 18 points and added 5 rebounds. Tate Haughenbury followed with 13 points, while Dylan Kurt registered 12.

North Linn (26-1) will face Grand View Christian (26-0) Friday in the 1A championship game. Tip off is set for 1 PM.

