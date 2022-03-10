Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

No. 24 Iowa routs Northwestern with record tourney showing

File Photo
File Photo(MGN ONLINE)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Keegan Murray scored 26 points and Jordan Bohannon added 17 as No. 24 Iowa beat Northwestern 112-76 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

The Hawkeyes delivered a historic performance in coach Fran McCaffery’s 400th game.

They broke single-game tourney records for points, field goals and 3-point baskets.

The Wildcats were led by Ryan Young with 14 points and Boo Buie with 12. Northwestern didn’t get closer than 26 in the second half until Iowa pulled the last of its starters with 7 1/2 minutes to play.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who survived last weekend's deadly tornadoes here in Iowa says he found his nephew dead...
Iowa tornado survivor finds nephew’s body after being buried in rubble
Students at Cedar Rapids Washington High School walked out of class Wednesday morning to...
Cedar Rapids Washington students walkout in protest over state’s transgender sports law
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Substitute teacher Kara Huesser helps a student at Buda Elementary School in Hays CISD on Jan....
After excluding some teachers, state changes eligibility for bonus payments
President Joe Biden
President Biden releases statement on Des Moines school shooting

Latest News

Tara Notz
Maquoketa Community School District announces new superintendent
Aaron James Rochford
Fayette County arrest man for burglary and possession of meth
NewBo City Market new mural
New Mural at NewBo City Market celebrates inclusion, equity, and community
Collins Aerospace parent company Raytheon says it has also suspended sales and support services...
Raytheon Technologies halts sales, support services to Russia