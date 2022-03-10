Show You Care
New Mural at NewBo City Market celebrates inclusion, equity, and community

NewBo City Market new mural
NewBo City Market new mural(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The 2021 Leadership for Five Seasons (LFS) Youth Class has partnered with NewBo City Market, Murals & More, and local artists to create a new mural that greets visitors at NewBo City Market.

LFS is made up of 22 high school students in the area. They worked with Iowa City artist Eliezer Sotillo on ideas, sketches, and visual concepts for bringing the project to life.

“It was a full-on collaborative effort,” said Sotillo. “I really enjoyed working with students and the entire flow of going from concept to canvas. This has been a really rewarding and fun process.”

The class raised money for the mural by selling t-shirts with a design that reflected their vision of the mural on it. Linn Area Credit Union also helped with financial assistance.

“This mural is a fantastic representation of both the vibrancy and diversity present here at NewBo City Market, showcased by both our shopkeepers and our many guests throughout the year,” said Brad Klinger, Market & Facilities Manager at NewBo City Market. “It’s a simple and yet profound message of warmth and cultural representation prominently displayed for our entire community to enjoy. We are very proud of the partnership with Murals & More and offer our sincerest thanks to Eli Sotillo for creating this wonderful work of art for us.”

The mural is designed to convey equity, inclusion, and show how we can embrace our differences and come together as a community.

You can see the new mural in NewBo City Market’s main cafe area.

Students Clara Hamilton and Olivia Scott; artist Eliezer Sotillo
Students Clara Hamilton and Olivia Scott; artist Eliezer Sotillo(KCRG)
Students Ella Tallett and Anthony Lee; artist Eliezer Sotillo
Students Ella Tallett and Anthony Lee; artist Eliezer Sotillo(KCRG)
Students Sophie Good and Megan Feldmann; artist Eliezer Sotillo
Students Sophie Good and Megan Feldmann; artist Eliezer Sotillo(KCRG)
New Mural at NewBo City Market
New Mural at NewBo City Market(KCRG)

