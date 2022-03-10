National Weather Service reports at least 13 tornadoes hit Iowa Saturday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The National Weather Service says at least 13 tornadoes hit the state during Saturday’s severe weather, with 10 of them hitting central Iowa.
The newly confirmed storms happened in central Iowa in Cromwell, Derby, Chariton, and Corning.
According to the National Weather Service, confirmed tornadoes also hit in eastern Iowa in Tama and Vinton.
The storms killed a total of seven people in the state. Six of them happened in Winterset in Madison County. The NWS reported an EF-4 tornado with an estimated peak winds of 170 mph tracked through four counties including Madison.
Four of the six people killed there were from the same family, including two children.
The seventh person died in Lucas County.
