Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Mount Vernon bread-maker named as semifinalist for James Beard Award

By Brian Tabick
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - A Mount Vernon man is a semifinalist for the James Beard Award for his bread-making skills.

Aaron Hall of Mount Vernon taught himself how to bake while searching for the perfect loaf of bread.

“It was difficult to find the bread I was interested in eating,” he said. “I got to the point where I just thought I would do it myself.”

Kneading away in the town community center where he opened his small business, the Local Crumb, he bakes the bread in a former science room. He then sells his bread to local businesses or even drives to Cedar Rapids or Iowa City to sell his bread in a parking lot.

“It sort of snowballed; I was making a few loaves of bread here, and then people would ask for them,” Hall said. “It got to the point they started to tell somebody, and I had to open a bakery.”

He never thought his bread-making ability rise the way it has. Last week he found out he was a semifinalist for the James Beard Award.

“It was like 9 in the morning, and my friend called and said ‘congratulations’,” Hall said. “I never even thought it was a possibility.”

Comparable to the Oscars or Grammys in the culinary world, the winners of the semifinals will be revealed on March 16th and be invited to the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Award Ceremony on June 13th. While Hall was honored to be one of 20 bakers nominated across the U.S., he’s still searching for the perfect loaf.

“I assume most bakers feel like they haven’t had the perfect day,” Hall said. “There’s always something slightly wrong with it. “It’s always on your mind over and over again. You set the bar for yourself.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
Six teens charged in fatal shooting outside Des Moines high school
Rodney Clark gave his life to save his wife (COURTEST KCCI)
Iowa husband and grandfather dies protecting wife from tornado
A GoFundMe has been established to help the family that lost four people during the central...
GoFundMe page for the family of 4 killed in Winterset, IA tornado raises over $300,000
Shooting outside Des Moines High School
1 dead, 2 in critical condition in shooting outside Des Moines High School
A man who survived last weekend's deadly tornadoes here in Iowa says he found his nephew dead...
Iowa tornado survivor finds nephew’s body after being buried in rubble

Latest News

Iowa bill would alter appraisal process for homeowners recovering from natural disasters
Iowa bill would alter appraisal process for homeowners recovering from natural disasters
AAA joins News 4 to talk gas prices, car repairs this spring
Impact of high gas prices felt beyond the pump
Flooding and fire truck
Iowa State researchers analyzing climate change's impact on human behavior
How snowfall impacts soils for local farmers
How snowfall can impact farm soil during winter months and into growing season