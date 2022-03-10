Mount Vernon bread-maker named as semifinalist for James Beard Award

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - A Mount Vernon man is a semifinalist for the James Beard Award for his bread-making skills.

Aaron Hall of Mount Vernon taught himself how to bake while searching for the perfect loaf of bread.

“It was difficult to find the bread I was interested in eating,” he said. “I got to the point where I just thought I would do it myself.”

Kneading away in the town community center where he opened his small business, the Local Crumb, he bakes the bread in a former science room. He then sells his bread to local businesses or even drives to Cedar Rapids or Iowa City to sell his bread in a parking lot.

“It sort of snowballed; I was making a few loaves of bread here, and then people would ask for them,” Hall said. “It got to the point they started to tell somebody, and I had to open a bakery.”

He never thought his bread-making ability rise the way it has. Last week he found out he was a semifinalist for the James Beard Award.

“It was like 9 in the morning, and my friend called and said ‘congratulations’,” Hall said. “I never even thought it was a possibility.”

Comparable to the Oscars or Grammys in the culinary world, the winners of the semifinals will be revealed on March 16th and be invited to the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Award Ceremony on June 13th. While Hall was honored to be one of 20 bakers nominated across the U.S., he’s still searching for the perfect loaf.

“I assume most bakers feel like they haven’t had the perfect day,” Hall said. “There’s always something slightly wrong with it. “It’s always on your mind over and over again. You set the bar for yourself.”

