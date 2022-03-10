Maquoketa Community School District announces new superintendent

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Maquoketa Community School District announced Tara Notz as their new superintendent on Thursday.

Notz is the Director of Professional Growth and Student Learning at Maquoketa Community School District. Notz has previously served as PK-8 Principal at Andrew Community School District as well.

The Board and several stakeholder groups interviewed three finalists for the position on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Notz officials starts in the role on July 1st.

