Manchester house fire sends woman to the hospital

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A home in Manchester is a total loss after a fire significantly damaged it, and sent the woman living there to the hospital.

Authorities received a report of a structure fire at approximately 7:00 am. Flames took out the entire roof and blew out the home’s windows.

An ambulance took the injured woman to the hospital with minor burns, which the fire chief says was just as a precaution. While flames were contained to just this one home, the fire chief explains it did still take several hours to get it under control.

Investigators have not released a cause.

