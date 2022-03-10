Show You Care
Iowa couple rides out Saturday’s storm in their vehicle

An Iowa couple rode out Saturday's storm in their car.
By KCCI
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW MARKET, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa couple rode out Saturday’s storm in their vehicle.

KCCI reports Jacob Scott and his fiancée Jennifer Marsh were driving just south of Des Moines, when they saw the tornado approaching.

With no time to take shelter, the couple stayed in their vehicle and held each other as the storm came through.

“At that point, I’m setting my phone down, grabbing her to put her into my chest, and trying to cover my face into her shoulders, some way, somehow, just so we could be somewhat protected,” Scott said.

The tornado blew out almost all the vehicle’s windows, but the couple was not hurt.

The couple made it home safely to New Market, but their vehicle was destroyed. They have already bought a new one.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla recommended putting your seat belt on if you end up taking shelter in a vehicle during a tornado.

“Buckle that seat belt, be secure in your vehicle, and if you have a blanket or some other object in your vehicle, cover up,” he said. “Cover your head, and get away from the windows that might shatter in a tornado.”

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

