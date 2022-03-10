Iowa City school district considers move to year-round, four-day school week

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Community School District is considering a four-day school week all year round.

The Iowa City Press Citizen reports the school board discussed it at a meeting on Tuesday, with the superintendent presenting two draft calendars.

They showed a plan where school days would generally run Monday through Thursday. The calendar would include extended breaks throughout the year, including several weeks off in the summer.

The superintendent said the new model could address the summer slide, and help retain teachers.

The Cardinal Community School District, southeast of Ottumwa, approved a move to a four-day school week last month.

The district said 95 percent of staff were in favor of a four-day week, and they believe it will help with recruiting and retaining teachers and staff.

