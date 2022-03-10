Show You Care
Iowa City man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for marijuana and firearm charge

Antonio Deshawn Russell
Antonio Deshawn Russell(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge sentenced a man from Iowa City on Thursday to 12 years in federal prison.

In 2020 law enforcement identified 35-year-old Antonio Deshawn Russell after police responded to a shots fired incident in Iowa City. Officers executed a search warrant of Russell’s residence and located a nine-millimeter handgun with an obliterated serial number as well as 57 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, and two cell phones that contained evidence of drug trafficking.

Police observed Russell fleeing from a shots fired incident in February 2021, where he crashed his vehicle into a light pole, and threw a loaded firearm out of the passenger window while in a state of intoxication.

Russell was sentenced to 144 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

