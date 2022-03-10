Iowa bill would alter appraisal process for homeowners recovering from natural disasters

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A bill making its way through the Iowa legislature would impact homeowners trying to recover from a natural disaster like the derecho, or recent tornadoes. House File 2299 would take away a homeowner’s right to bring in an appraiser to asses the cause of their damages.

Right now, the appraisal process helps homeowners already dealing with damage avoid lawsuits when there’s a disagreement with their insurance company.

”We might have an issue where the homeowner thinks that the derecho tore off a bunch of shingles and the insurance company may not agree,” explained Tim Johnson, Partner at Smith Jadin Johnson law firm.

Attorney Greg Usher with Nazette, Marner, Nathanson & Shea has seen this happen time and time again with derecho victims.

”This roof is damaged because of ordinary wear and tear, or the house foundation is damaged because of natural settling. When in reality, the 140 mph winds that rolled through for an hour straight just pouring water into everything that’s probably what actually caused some of this,” Usher said.

It’s a situation where a homeowner may want to bring in an independent appraiser, to assess the cause of damage. That’s something Caeden Tinklenberg with Swift Public Adjusters works to do.

”When we get to points where we’ve presented all of the evidence that we have in support of the position and the insurance company still doesn’t pay what we think our client is owed under the policy. Appraisal serves as a means to resolve that dispute without having to go to court,” Tinklenberg explained.

House File 2299 would keep appraisers from determining a dispute over the cause of the loss. Usher says this will leave homeowners with no option but to file a lawsuit, costing them a lot more money all while insurance companies save a buck.

”You know they’re spending 7-8 million dollars a pop for Super Bowl ads and multiple of them. You’re seeing you know David versus Goliath and this situation is let’s see if we can’t profit a couple 10, 20, 50 million dollars the next time a natural disaster rolls through, off of the backs of Iowa homeowners,” Usher said.

The bill passed unanimously in the House, and is now being considered in a Senate Subcommittee.

Senator Todd Taylor of Linn County says it’s not something he supports.

”Whenever they file a claim with their insurance company they deserve a fair shake, current law gives them that,” Taylor told TV9.

The Iowa Attorney General’s office was initially neutral on the bill, but now opposes it. The office says it would negatively effect consumers.

We also reached out to the Iowa Insurance Institute to get their take on the bill but we have not heard back at the time of this article.

