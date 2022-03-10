Show You Care
Impact of high gas prices felt beyond the pump

AAA joins News 4 to talk gas prices, car repairs this spring
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Gas prices are seeing an increase as a result of U.S. sanctions against Russia. More than 70% of all the goods in the US are transported through trucking, with higher gas prices consumers will be paying after they leave the gas station.

“Everything that we rely on, the prices will invariably go up. Because the cost to ship it the cost of transport it with these rising fuel prices, you know, essentially have an impact on all of us,” said Brenda Neville, President of the Iowa Motor Trucking Association (IMTA). “Fuel is the biggest cost that a trucking company has to deal with. So when those prices go up, invariably, we’re all gonna feel that pain,”.

Hawk Bus Properties owner Toby Trail says he is keeping an eye on gas prices. As a transportation provider for events like weddings, birthdays, and office outings Trail says down the line this could impact his pricing.

“If it gets continues to rise like that, I’m ultimately going to have to pass that on to the end-user,” said Trail.

The end-user pays not only more at the pump but for the cost of transportation.

“They have to absorb those costs. But eventually, those will be passed on to the consumers,” said Neville.

To check AAA’s average gas price per state click here.

