Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Fayette County arrest man for burglary and possession of meth

Aaron James Rochford
Aaron James Rochford(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

On March 7th, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a rural resident that had been burglarized just outside of Wadena on Fox Rd. On March 10th, after an investigation, police arrested 44-year-old Aaron James Rochford of Maynard.

Rochford’s vehicle was impounded and a search warrant recovered some of the stolen items.

Rochford was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree burglary and charged with possession of a controlled substance of meth.

He faces up to 22 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who survived last weekend's deadly tornadoes here in Iowa says he found his nephew dead...
Iowa tornado survivor finds nephew’s body after being buried in rubble
Students at Cedar Rapids Washington High School walked out of class Wednesday morning to...
Cedar Rapids Washington students walkout in protest over state’s transgender sports law
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Substitute teacher Kara Huesser helps a student at Buda Elementary School in Hays CISD on Jan....
After excluding some teachers, state changes eligibility for bonus payments
President Joe Biden
President Biden releases statement on Des Moines school shooting

Latest News

NewBo City Market new mural
New Mural at NewBo City Market celebrates inclusion, equity, and community
Collins Aerospace parent company Raytheon says it has also suspended sales and support services...
Raytheon Technologies halts sales, support services to Russia
Cow on the loose causes Los Angeles freeway traffic to come to a crawl
Cow on the loose causes Los Angeles freeway traffic to come to a crawl
Vice President Kamala Harris is embracing a call for a war crimes investigation against...
Vice President Harris calls for war crimes investigation against Russian invasion of Ukraine