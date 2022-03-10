Fayette County arrest man for burglary and possession of meth

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

On March 7th, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a rural resident that had been burglarized just outside of Wadena on Fox Rd. On March 10th, after an investigation, police arrested 44-year-old Aaron James Rochford of Maynard.

Rochford’s vehicle was impounded and a search warrant recovered some of the stolen items.

Rochford was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree burglary and charged with possession of a controlled substance of meth.

He faces up to 22 years in prison if convicted.

