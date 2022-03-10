Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dubuque man accused of sexually abusing child for about 8 years

A criminal complaint shows the child was under the age of 10 when the abuse started.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man has been charged with sexual abuse after court documents say he abused a girl for about eight years.

Police said they arrested 39-year-old Ivan Wilson on Wednesday. He has been charged with second degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child.

In a criminal complaint, law enforcement said the child Wilson abused was under the age of 10 when the abuse started.

He is due in court next week for a preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who survived last weekend's deadly tornadoes here in Iowa says he found his nephew dead...
Iowa tornado survivor finds nephew’s body after being buried in rubble
Students at Cedar Rapids Washington High School walked out of class Wednesday morning to...
Cedar Rapids Washington students walkout in protest over state’s transgender sports law
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Substitute teacher Kara Huesser helps a student at Buda Elementary School in Hays CISD on Jan....
After excluding some teachers, state changes eligibility for bonus payments
President Joe Biden
President Biden releases statement on Des Moines school shooting

Latest News

The National Weather Service confirms more tornadoes hit Iowa last weekend.
National Weather Service confirms at least 13 tornadoes hit Iowa Saturday
Cedar Rapids firefighters extinguished a fire at an apartment building on the city's southwest...
Cedar Rapids firefighters respond to house fire early Thursday, no one injured
The National Weather Service now says at least 13 tornadoes hit the state during our severe...
National Weather Service reports at least 13 tornadoes hit Iowa Saturday
A criminal complaint shows the child was under the age of 10 when the abuse started.
Dubuque man accused of sexually abusing girl for about 8 years