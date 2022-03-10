Dubuque man accused of sexually abusing child for about 8 years

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man has been charged with sexual abuse after court documents say he abused a girl for about eight years.

Police said they arrested 39-year-old Ivan Wilson on Wednesday. He has been charged with second degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child.

In a criminal complaint, law enforcement said the child Wilson abused was under the age of 10 when the abuse started.

He is due in court next week for a preliminary hearing.

