Dubuque man accused of sexually abusing child for about 8 years
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man has been charged with sexual abuse after court documents say he abused a girl for about eight years.
Police said they arrested 39-year-old Ivan Wilson on Wednesday. He has been charged with second degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child.
In a criminal complaint, law enforcement said the child Wilson abused was under the age of 10 when the abuse started.
He is due in court next week for a preliminary hearing.
