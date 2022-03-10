College Community bus driver whose bus caught fire says training is how people made it out safely

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jesse Northrop has driven a bus for the College Community School District for two years.

“I’ve always been interested in doing it,” he said. “I’m mechanically inclined, buses fascinate me, and I love dealing with children.”

A mechanic by trade, he said he started during the pandemic as a second source of income. Tuesday, however, took a left turn when he was driving to pick up students, and the bus caught fire near the J Street apartments.

“The front end started to smoke and from the vents,” he said. “I pulled over and parked the bus.”

He said the training bus drivers and students receive twice a year helped everyone get off the bus safely. 35-students were on the bus when it happened.

“We calmly got the kids up and one by one off the bus,” he said.

While he said the situation was a little unnerving, he said he wanted people to know the training works.

“You never foresee anything like this happening,” said Northrop. “They train you on it every year, so when it does happen, you’re able to do it without thinking.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.