Cedar Rapids Metro goes two for two in state tournament first round

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Kennedy and Prairie both took the journey west to Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday morning. They both will be back on Thursday.

In the morning slot, Kennedy took down Waukee Northwest 61-55, behind a 8-of-12 shooting effort from Kenzie Reed. The junior had 26 points.

Colby Dolphin added 22 points for the Cougars.

The Prairie win came at the expense on another Eastern Iowa team, Cedar Falls. The No. 7 seed Hawks beat the No. 2 Tigers for the second time in three tries 62-52.

The Hawks were led by senior Jake Walter who had 16 points and seven rebounds, both team highs. The Tigers’ leader Trey Campbell had 32 points in his final game for Cedar Falls.

Kennedy will face No. 1 Ames on Thursday at 5:30, Prairie will take on No. 3 Johnston at 7:15.

