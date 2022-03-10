Cedar Rapids firefighters respond to house fire early Thursday, no one injured

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a multistory home at 116 6th Street SW just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

Crews said smoke was coming from the home when they arrived.

They said they were quickly able to extinguish the fire on all floors, including the attic.

Officials said no one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

The home sustained heavy damage to the basement and walls.

