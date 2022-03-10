Another chilly day, snow possible in southern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re still watching the next system as it approaches eastern Iowa. The south trend continues and it appears only areas along or south of I-80 have much of a snow chance today. Accumulation should be minor. Look for another afternoon in the 20s as this cold air continues the next few days. A strong Arctic front blows through the area tomorrow afternoon and should drop wind chills well below zero tomorrow night into Saturday morning. Highs on Saturday will stay in the 20s, though a next rebound occurs on Sunday and highs surge back to the 50s. Next week looks much warmer overall. Have a good day!

