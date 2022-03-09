WACO community school district says 4 day week has helped them recruit staff

WAYLAND, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cardinal Community School District in Eldon, Iowa, recently approved a 4 day school week for the upcoming year. WACO community school district switched to a 4 day week back in 2013 and has been an inspiration to other school districts looking to implement similar changes.

A shorter workweek, with slightly longer days, to make up the difference. This added bonus has helped WACO schools recruit staff, especially amid a teacher shortage.

“If we want people to be their consistent best, then we probably need to give them the chance to do that. And this Friday allows teachers to prep for the time that they may not have during school, also allow allows them to be with their families,” said Tim Bartels, Jr./Sr. High School for the WACO school district.

In a smaller district, it can be especially difficult to recruit staff, making the 4-day model a great fit for small rural schools like WACO.

“We’ve got great teachers, we’re so blessed to have the staff that we have in such a small school,” said Tim Meyer, WACO schools parent.

A big question many have about a 4 day school week is childcare on that fifth day.

“It was a big issue for a lot of families. But the school offered daycare through the elementary. Ironically, the daycare didn’t get used to it after a couple of years they did away with it,” said Michelle Meyer, WACO schools parent.

After 2 years the district was able to shut down the school-provided Friday childcare.

“While that is a concern, and parents took that as a concern, they also adapted and made it fit their style,” said Tim Bartels.

